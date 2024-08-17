Man dies in drowning at Lake Tahoe near Bonsai Rock, sheriff's office says

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. — A man died in an apparent drowning on the east shore of Lake Tahoe on Saturday, authorities say.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says first responders were alerted about a possible drowning near the Bonsai Rock area of Lake Tahoe around 1:20 p.m.

Rescue crews from the sheriff's office along with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Nevada State Park Rangers, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded for the search and soon found an unresponsive man in the water.

Deputies say the man was taken to the shore in the Sand Harbor area, but he was soon pronounced dead.

No other details about how the man died have been released, but the sheriff's office noted that they're investigating the incident as an accidental drowning.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.