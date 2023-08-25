NORAD fighter jets intercept plane violating TFR during Biden's visit to Lake Tahoe

President Biden and first lady visiting Maui President Biden and first lady visiting Maui 04:15

LAKE TAHOE – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) responded Friday after a private aircraft violated a temporary flight restriction over Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are vacationing.

According to the agency, the aircraft entered restricted airspace around 7:50 a.m. Two NORAD F-16 fighter jets, along with a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter responded.

The aircraft was escorted out of the area.

NORAD officials said the fighter aircraft dispensed flares to gain attention from the pilot, which may have been visible to the public. Officials said the flares burn out quickly and stressed that there is no danger to people on the ground.

"Flares were employed with the highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground," the agency said in a statement.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The Bidens are in the midst of a week-long vacation to the West Coast, much of it being spent in Lake Tahoe. On Monday, the first family halted their vacation to visit Maui to survey damage from the recent deadly wildfires.

According to the FAA, the temporary flight restriction over Lake Tahoe remains in effect through at least 4:45 p.m. Pacific (23:45 UTC) on Saturday.