Sacramento youth development program allows kids to play independently. Some say its a game changer

SACRAMENTO - How often do you let your child play independently? This could entail telling them to go outside or that they have to entertain themselves, even if it risks them saying "I'm bored."

Well, a recent paper published in the Journal of Pediatrics argues a lack of independent play may be affecting their mental health.

"Most people my age grew up in a rural area where there was a vacant lot where they could go do whatever they wanted to do," Steve Caudle said. "No days in an urban setting. That just doesn't happen."

Caudle is a play manager at the Sacramento Adventure Playground, where kids can do anything from catching frogs in the mud to building a fort out of real wood with real hammers and nails, all while parents aren't allowed to hover.

"We openly promote this as risky play," Caudle said. "There's a physical risk but also social risk associated with it."

Kids not only have to figure out how to entertain themselves but deal with social situations.

"You have to learn how to deal with minor adversity," Caudle said. "'Hey can I play with you?' 'No.' There might be a million different reasons why that kid said no, but you need to learn to deal with that adversity and not to give up."

More research is showing just how important independent play like this is.

In 2023, the Journal of Pediatrics released this paper arguing that a rise in mental health problems in children, like anxiety and depression, is due in part to a decrease in children's independent playtime.

"I think the major takeaway is that it is OK and good for kids to be bored and have unstructured time," psychologist Brandi Hawk said.

Dr. Hawk is a psychologist with UC Davis Health. She says whether it's inside or outside, letting kids play independently, even if they say they're bored, is key.

"It's saying you should still parent, still be in charge of helping your child make healthy choices. You should ensure they have fun things to do," Hawk said. "You should spend time with your kids but you should also give them space to breathe and make their own decisions and sometimes that means making their own mistakes."

"I was a little bit hesitant, to be honest, as a mom," Sarah Gerring said.

Gerring said the Sacramento Adventure Playground has been a game changer for her daughter, Emily.

"It's super fun, and you get to get dirty, so I like that part," Emily said.

"It helps with confidence, it helps with learning how to use your brain in a different way," Sarah said.

"You want the kids to have an opportunity to make the choice of when and what to do and how to do it," Caudle said.

It's those experiences that can last a lifetime.

"Children have learned how to become an adult eons through play and that's what we do here," Caudle said.

The Sacramento Adventure Playground is a part of Fairytale town. It's located in south Sacramento at the Maple Neighborhood Center.