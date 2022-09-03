Labor Day Heat Wave Hits Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The extreme weather is forcing event cancelations across our area during one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

"In Old Sac, if it's a summer night, usually a lot more people," said Sacramento resident Patiana Saunders.

A heat wave has hit Sacramento, canceling events and forcing popular shops in Old Sacramento to close early.

"We get crowds in the morning, and then before it gets hot, they're dispersing and leaving."

Saunders, who works in Old Sacramento and says businesses will miss out on money as crowds try to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service took to social media to warn neighbors of the heat dangers, explaining the high risk of heat stress or illnesses and to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors in the sun between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"The heat is too hot even for me," Justina, enjoying a midtown Sacramento restaurant inside.

"Usually, I'm always cold, but outside is unbearable," said Justina.

We know how people in Sacramento can stay safe, but what about animals? We checked out some of Sacramento's biggest to find out.

"It's a really big job for our animal care team to keep animals cool and comfortable," said Sacramento Zoo spokesperson Andrea Haverland.

The Sacramento Zoo is closing its doors at 1 p.m. over Labor Day Weekend – but behind the gates, zoo keepers are getting creative cooling down their animals.

"Frozen popsicles…Freeze their fruits and vegetables. It's a natural popsicle that's a really cool treat," said Haverland.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to increase throughout the weekend and suggests staying indoors during the heat of the day and always protecting your skin.