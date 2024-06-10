Watch CBS News
Stranded kite surfer's "HELP" message on Santa Cruz County beach leads to rescue

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A kite surfer stranded on the Santa Cruz County coastline used a bit of ingenuity to help get himself rescued, authorities said.

Cal Fire said in a social media post Sunday the kite surfer became stranded on a beach south of Davenport Landing. He used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP" and was eventually spotted by a private helicopter pilot who did indeed call for help.

Crews from Cal Fire, Santa Cruz County Fire Department, and California State Parks worked together to rescue the kite surfer, using a rescue helicopter to extract him off the beach. 

He was not injured but just needed assistance getting off the beach surrounded by steep cliffs, Cal Fire said.

HELP message Santa Cruz County beach rescue
The word "HELP" made with rocks is seen on a beach during the rescue of a stranded kite surfer south of Davenport Landing in Santa Cruz County, June 9, 2024. Cal Fire

It was not clear how long the kite surfer had been stranded.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 8:42 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

