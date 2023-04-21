How to get tickets to the Kings vs. Warriors Game 4 watch party

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Kings are 2-1 against the Golden State Warriors.

While Game 4 of the playoff series will be at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Kings will be hosting a watch party at Golden 1 Center. Fans can enjoy watching the Kings from the stands of the arena.

Who's ready to #FeelTheRoar at @Golden1Center on Thursday!?



✅ watch the game on the big screen

✅ general admission seating

✅ first 2K fans will receive cowbells courtesy of @PhoongLaw



Learn more & reserve your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/7KRlnfd5a7 pic.twitter.com/0kkqIfjzAF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2023

Game 4 is Sunday, April 23. The watch party will start at 11:30 a.m. with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Kings.

Admission to the watch party is free, but fans must reserve tickets at Kings.com/Playoffs to get inside. Fans can reserve tickets for Sunday's game starting Friday at noon.

The Kings say there will be music from a Kings DJ, performances by the 916 Crew and Kings Dancers, and appearances from Slamson. Food and drink specials will also be available.

Parking is available in the West DOCO Garage for $10 and can be reserved at SacPark.org. For more information on the Watch Parties and playoffs, fans can visit Kings.com/Playoffs.