Kings tighten Western Conference standings with 107-77 win over Nets

BROOKLYN - The Sacramento Kings snapped a two-game skid as they cruised past the Brooklyn Nets 107-77 Sunday night to regain the eighth seed in the Western Conference with four games to go in the regular season.

Domantas Sabonis recorded another double-double, scoring 18 points with 20 rebounds and nine assists. Keegan Murray led the Kings in scoring with 20 points. He added five rebounds and three steals.

Trey Lyles added 14 points off the bench for the Kings.

With Sunday's win in Brooklyn, the Kings jumped the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth seed. Although the teams have the same record, the Kings own the tie-breaker.

The Kings are one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, who played each other Sunday. The Pelicans came away with a 113-105 victory in Phoenix.

The Lakers, who have won four straight, have a chance to take the eighth seed back as they are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Remaining schedules:

Kings: at Thunder, vs Pelicans, vs Suns, vs Trail Blazers

Pelicans: at Trail Blazers, at Kings, at Warriors, vs Lakers

Suns: vs Clippers, at Clippers, at Kings, at Timberwolves

Lakers: vs Timberwolves, vs Warriors, at Grizzlies, at Pelicans