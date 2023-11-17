Fox scores 43 as Kings take down Spurs 129-120 in In-Season Tournament matchup

SACRAMENTO — De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points as his visiting Sacramento Kings edged out the San Antonio Spurs 129-120 in a back-and-forth In-Season Tournament battle on Friday night.

Domantas Sabonis added 27 points and 14 rebounds as Sacramento won its fifth straight. Malik Monk added 20 points in the Kings' fourth straight win in San Antonio.

Zach Collins had 28 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points for the Spurs, who have lost seven straight.

Victor Wembanyama scored 27 and was 12 for 26 from the field after scoring a season-low eight points in a 123-87 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The Spurs' 7-foot-3 rookie from France added nine rebounds and a series of highlight plays.

Despite being pushed to the baseline on a foul by Keegan Murray, Wembanyama stretched from behind the backboard to tip in a layup off an alley-oop pass from Collins.

But the veteran Kings withstood the highlights and the runs to beat the young Spurs.

Sacramento is 2-0 in the West Group C standings of the in-season tournament and the Spurs are 0-3.

The Kings went on a 7-0 run after the Spurs pulled to 112-111 with six minutes remaining to regain control of a back-and-forth contest.

Sacramento opened the third quarter on a 15-4 run for its largest lead to that point at 77-66. San Antonio shot 1 for 5 during the run.

The Spurs were without starting guard Devin Vassell and backup point guard Tre Jones. Vassell sat out with a strained groin and Jones missed his third straight game with a strained right hamstring.

San Antonio had 33 assists despite being without two of its primary ballhandlers.

The Spurs raced to a 9-0 lead with Wembanyama scoring six points. San Antonio opened the game going 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

San Antonio stretched the lead to 18 points in the first quarter only to lose that lead 30 seconds into the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Dallas on Sunday.

Spurs: Host Memphis on Saturday.