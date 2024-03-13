Kings sweep Lakers on season with 120-107 win, fans eye playoffs

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night, securing a season sweep over their California rival.

All five Sacramento starters scored in double digits.

Domantas Sabonis continued his franchise-leading streak with his 48th consecutive game with at least a double-double. He had a triple-double. Sabonis had 17 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals. De'Arron Fox scored 21 points and had 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes shot 7-11 from the 3-point line and led the way for Sacramento with 23 points. Keegan Murray returned from injury and recorded a double-double of his own, posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Keon Ellis earned another start with Kevin Huerter out for the Kings with injury. Ellis had 14 points.

The Kings won easily despite double-doubles from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists. Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin Reaves led the way for L.A. with 28 points.

Sacramento has played L.A. four times this season and won three of those games by 10 or more points. Wednesday's game was the fourth of a six-game homestand for Sacramento, with matchups against the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies next.

With the win, Sacramento overtook the Phoenix Suns for the 6th seed in the Western Conference.

Fresh off the team's historic season last year and making the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, Sacramento fans hope to keep it going.

"Let's get back to the playoffs," said Kings fan Alex Estes Wednesday night. "I can't stand the Lakers."

"Every game is must-win," another Kings fan told CBS13.

Sacramento's sea of purple was a mix between Kings and Lakers, with quite a bit of gold mixed in Wednesday.

Both teams, Lakers ranked 9th in the West, wanted the win.

"Again! Like last time!" Kings fan Mosely Graves teased before the game to her Lakers-fan husband.

"It's not going to happen. The King is in town. These are the Kings, but he is King James!" David Graves said.

The Graves family came to Sacramento with both husband and wife cheering on their respective teams.

"So we flew all the way from the East Coast, from Georgia, to come to Sacramento," David Graves said. "To see her home team and my favorite player."

Kings fans hope the team keeps the momentum.

"We've been doing good, but I feel like the chemistry has to pick up a little bit," Estes said.

"It's been up and down, an up and down kind of year," another Kings fan told CBS13.

Lakers fans, before Wednesday night's loss, said they felt right at home in Sacramento, even rooting against the home team.

"I do not feel like a fish out of water. I love the atmosphere, the rivalry. It's a deep rivalry. It has been like that for some time," a Lakers fan told CBS13.