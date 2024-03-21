Kings stunned by league-worst Wizards 109-102

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis is now one game shy of tying Kevin Love's double-double record, but the Sacramento Kings were defeated by the league-worst Washington Wizards 109-102 at the Capital One Arena on Thursday night.

The Kings' big man recorded his 52nd consecutive game with at least a double-double with a triple-double state line of 14 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

Sabonis, the franchise's all-time leader for most consecutive double-doubles, is one game shy of tying Kevin Love's 2010-11 record (53) for the most consecutive double-doubles since the NBA-ABA merger.

Sabonis could tie the record on Saturday against the Orlando Magic and then break the record in Sacramento's March 25 home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Thursday's game, Sacramento was down 84-76 going into the fourth quarter against the league-worst Washington Wizards and couldn't close the gap.

De'Aaron Fox added 26 points, 6 steals, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. It was Fox's 15th straight game with at least one steal, which is the longest-active steal streak in the NBA.

Sasha Vezenkov missed his 18th straight game due to a right ankle injury. However, the EuroLeague MVP injury status was recently downgraded and he could return to action soon with the playoffs not far off.

Sacramento remains in hold of the Western Conference 6 seed, which would guarantee them a playoff spot, with a 40-29 record. However, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have the same record and both have games Thursday night, meaning they both could jump Sacramento with wins and drop the Kings to the 8-seed.

With 13 games left in the season, the Kings have a chance at reaching 50 wins in a season for the first time since the 2004-05 season where they went 50-32 under Rick Adelman. Sacramento needs 9 more wins to surpass their 2022-23 record of 48-34, which sent them back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Sacramento played the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back.