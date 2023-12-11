Kings set new team record for 3-pointers made in 131-118 win over Nets

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings set a new franchise record for three-pointers made in Monday night's 131-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento made 25 shots from beyond the arc. The previous team record was 23 triples made and it was set last season, on January 9, 2023, against the Orlando Magic.

Against Brooklyn, De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points and had 8 assists, while Keegan Murray scored 24 and Malik Monk added 21.

Check back here for a full game recap.