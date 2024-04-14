Kings route Trail Blazers 121-82 in regular season finale, host Warriors in Play-In game

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Kings ended the regular season with a route of the Portland Trail Blazers at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday afternoon. The Kings won the game 121-82.

The Kings, who are the Western Conference's 9 seed, will host the 10-seeded Golden State Warriors in a win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament game. The Warriors just beat the Utah Jazz 123-116. The game will Tuesday at 7 p.m.

As for Sunday's game, De'Aaron Fox led all scorers with 24 points. He added three steals. Fox ended the season averaging 26.6 points, 5.7 assists and two steals.

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double, scoring 18 while grabbing 11 rebounds and collecting 9 assists. He finished the season with 19 points, 8.2 assists and 13.7 rebounds.

Impactful games

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-108.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-106, which secures the 6th seed for the Suns with a Pelicans loss Sunday.

Western Conference Play-In games

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors.

The winner of the Pelicans vs Lakers secures the 7th seed. The loser will play the winner of the Kings vs Warriors. The loser of that game is eliminated from playoff contention.