Kings GM Monte McNair wins NBA Executive of the Year award, 1st for Sacramento since Geoff Petrie

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings' season may be over, but the accolades are still coming in.

General Manager Monte McNair has been named the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

McNair is in his third season as general manager of the Kings.

Of course, this past season was when things fell into place for the team – with Sacramento going 48-34 in the regular season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06.

Monte McNair is your 2022-23 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/I8Qe8XD6EM — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 3, 2023

Kings head coach Mike Brown was hired by McNair. In his first season, Brown has already been named the unanimous 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year.

This isn't the first time a Kings GM has won NBA's Executive of the Year award. Former GM Geoff Petrie earned the title twice with the Kings for the 1999 and 2001 glory years.