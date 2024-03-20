Kings get 40th win with dominant 123-89 win over Raptors in Toronto

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings earned their 40th win of the season with a dominant 123-89 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

De'Aaron Fox added 20 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds and 2 steals. It was Fox's 14th straight game with at least one steal, which is the longest-active steal streak in the NBA, the Kings said on social media.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 51st consecutive game with at least a double-double with a triple-double state line of 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sabonis, the franchise's all-time leader for most consecutive double-doubles, needs three more such games to surpass Kevin Love's 2010-11 record (53) for the most consecutive double-doubles since the NBA-ABA merger.

Sabonis could break the record in Sacramento's March 25 home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rounding out the starting lineup against Toronto, Harrison Barnes scored 16 while Keegan Murray added 10 points and 8 rebounds. Keon Ellis started in place of the injured Kevin Huerter and scored 6 points.

Off the bench, sixth man Malik Monk scored 17 points while the rookie Chris Duarte added 14 points.

The Kings led by 23 at the half and didn't step off the gas going into the second half, leading by as much as 38 at one point in the third quarter.

Sasha Vezenkov did not play in Wednesday night's game, missing his 17th straight due to a right ankle injury. However, the EuroLeague MVP could return to action as soon as Thursday's matchup against the Washington Wizards.

The win was Sacramento's 40th of the season. They remain in control of the Western Conference 6 seed, which would guarantee them a playoff spot. They sit 2 games back from the 5-seed New Orleans Pelicans, who they play again on April 11.

With 14 games left in the season, the Kings have a chance at reaching 50 wins in a season for the first time since the 2004-05 season where they went 50-32 under Rick Adelman. Sacramento needs 9 more wins to surpass their 2022-23 record of 48-34, which sent them back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Sacramento plays the league-worst Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.