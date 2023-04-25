Kings fans exploring businesses outside of DOCO on playoff game days

SACRAMENTO - Businesses in DOCO have been booming with the Kings playoff run, and some of the fans are spilling over to other spots across Sacramento.

"A lot of first timers and a lot of people from out of state come," said Cerealism's social media coordinator Alisya Hoffman.

She said fans are using the tunnel that connects DOCO to Old Sacramento, bringing more business than usual to check out Cerealism.

"On a busy regular day, our line tends to be up the stairs," said Hoffman. "Then, on the Kings games, it goes up the stairs and out the door a little bit."

It is businesses like Cerealism that Sacramento's nighttime economy manager Tina Lee-Vogt said people are discovering.

"I think it is bringing people to downtown and seeing places they maybe did not want to go to," Lee-Vogt told CBS13.

This is not the case for every business outside of DOCO.

"People going to the game know that they are going to spend money at the stadium," said the owner of Warehouse Creative in Old Sacramento, Jon Evans.

Evans said he is still seeing a lot of people stopping in but understands why some businesses feel left out of the action.

"It does not give us an opportunity to show people what we provide," said one employee at a candy shop in Old Sacramento. "I think it would be different if they actually did a watch party down here."

Watch parties are what is keeping things alive on game days at Café Bernardo R15 in midtown.

"We had one of the busiest Saturday nights we have ever had for Game 1," said Café Bernardo R15's general manager Jen Lewis. "It was standing room only."

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership told CBS13 that downtown is responsible for 43% of the region's income, so whether fans check out other spots or not, when it is a busy day in DOCO, everyone benefits.

"We are busier than we have ever been, and we can thank the Kings a little bit for that I would imagine," Lewis said.

The Kings are back at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday for Game 5 against the Warriors. A Beam Team win would also be a big win for Sacramento businesses.