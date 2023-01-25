Report: Kings to extend GM McNair, Assistant GM Wilcox with first playoff appearance in 16 years in reach

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with General Manager Monte McNair and are finalizing a new deal with Assistant General Manager Wes Wilcox, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The deals were first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair and Wilcox have led the way toward turning the organization around, as the team (27-19) currently sits in third place in the Western Conference past the halfway point of the season. If that success holds through the remainder of the regular season, the Kings can break the longest active playoff drought — 16 years — in the NBA.

McNair was responsible for one of the biggest trades in the league last season which saw Sacramento send rising talent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. McNair also drafted rookie Keegan Murray in last year's NBA Draft prior to this season. Murray has been coming into his own recently and was even named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in December.

Sabonis has been playing at an All-Star level and has developed a deep chemistry with Kings' PG De'Aaron Fox, who is also in the mix for making his first NBA All-Star appearance.

In addition to the greater success on the court, there has been a massive culture change within the organization and in the city of Sacramento.

"Light the Beam" has been a chant heard around the league and in the Golden 1 Center whenever the Kings light their victory beam above the Sacramento skyline.

Head Coach Mike Brown, who was brought in by McNair, introduced the first-ever Defensive Player of the Game chain this season which is awarded to the Kings player who put on the best defensive performance each game.

The chain has been worn by another young stud on the team, Davion Mitchell, as well as the likes of Sabonis and even three-point threat Kevin Huerter.

With the All-Star Break nearing, Sacramento will have ample time to rest for the remainder of what has been the most important season to the team and city since the days of Rick Adelman's squad.