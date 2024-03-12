Watch CBS News
Kings dominate Bucks 129-94 in record-breaking night for Sabonis

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — It was a record-breaking night for Domantas Sabonis as the Sacramento Kings dominated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 129-94 at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.

Sabonis posted a stat line of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. It was Sabonis' 47th consecutive game with at least a double-double, passing Jerry Lucas' 1967-68 Cincinnati Royals record (46) for the most in franchise history.

De'Aaron Fox also had himself a night with 29 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Off the bench, Sacramento's sixth man Malik Monk scored 25 points.

Keon Ellis started in place of the injured Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain). Ellis added 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Rounding out the starting lineup, Barnes scored 16 while Kevin Huerter scored 11.

Sacramento won big despite a big game from Giannis Antetoukoumpo, who scored 30 points, had 13 rebounds and added 4 assists. The Kings were able to hold Bucks all-star Damian Lillard to only 10 points.

It was a big win over the second seed in the East after Sacramento dropped a winnable game to the Houston Rockets. Sacramento currently sits at 7th in the Western Conference standings, a half-game back from the Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento is now halfway through a six-game home stand with matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies up next.

