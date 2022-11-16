Kings blow out Nets in Sacramento's return to national TV in nearly 3 years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Light the beam! The Sacramento Kings, in their return to prime time, blew out the visiting Brooklyn Nets 153-121 at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.

In March 2020, COVID-19 hit California and shut down everything, including the Golden 1 Center. Fans watching the Kings were forced to leave the arena, and that was the last time the Kings played basketball on national television, until now.

The Kings made the most of their moment by scoring the second-most points in team history in a statement-making win in front of a nationally televised audience. The Kings' record for most points in a game was 154 on Jan. 2, 1999.

"It's an exciting moment for Sacramento, in general," said Kings fan Derick Daniels.

The last time the Kings were set to tip off on prime time was March 2020, but the game never happened. Now, fans are back and the team is beginning to find its stride just in time for national TV.

"I'm pumped for this Kings game. It's going to be amazing!" one fan said.

The Ball Academy from Elk Grove took a group trip to watch the Kings take on the Nets.

"The atmosphere here at Golden 1 is beyond anything. Being able to bring our kids here to experience this during a nationally televised game, you have our Kings that's been doing well, so we're excited to be here," said Daniels.

Daniels was excited to see the purple beam the team has shined into the night sky after each win this season.

"As long as it symbolizes something, which is togetherness, bringing the team together, everyone cheering, it all works," said Daniels.