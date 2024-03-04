Mass shooting at house party in King City, Monterey County leaves 4 dead, 7 wounded; masked suspects at large

Raw video: Scene of mass shooting at King City house party Raw video: Scene of mass shooting at King City house party 00:41

A targeted mass shooting at a home where a party was taking place in the Monterey County town of King City left four people dead and three others wounded, police said Monday.

King City police said the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on the 200 block of N. 2nd Street. Officers responding to reports of the shooting arrived to find three men dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of a house. Inside the home, four other people had been shot, a woman and three men. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died, the three men were also taken to a hospital and their conditions were unknown.

Police at the scene of a mass shooting on the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in King City, Calif., March 4, 2024. KION

Police said during the party, a silver Kia pulled up in front of the house and three gunmen got out and began shooting multiple rounds at the partygoers in the front yard. The gunmen, who were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads, then got back into the car and left.

Police initially said three wounded men were brought to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, but later announced in a news release that detectives subsequently learned of another four adult victims with gunshot wounds. They also were eventually taken to the hospital.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and the five others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects have been identified and they were still at large Monday morning, police said. They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the suspects or their vehicle should call 911 immediately. The public is advised not to attempt to contact the suspects.

King City is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact King City Police Department Sergeant Josh Partida at 831-386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling 800-78-CRIME.