Kidnapping investigation in Sonora leads to man's arrest

SONORA – A California man has been arrested on kidnapping and other charges after an incident where people reportedly saw a woman calling out for help.

The Sonora Police Department said, back on the night of Jan. 17, they got several 911 calls from people who reported seeing a woman who looked like she was being forced into a vehicle.

Sonora officers and other agencies responded, but a search of the area came up empty.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Sonora resident Paul Allen Graham.

Several days after the incident, officers located the vehicle that Graham was reportedly driving in the incident. Officers said the vehicle was hidden at Graham's Skyview Drive property.

Officers were able to get a search warrant and Graham surrendered.

Graham is now facing charges of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, violating a court order, exhibiting a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats.