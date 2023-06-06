California's AG on migrant flight landing in Sacramento: "Kidnapping charges?"

SACRAMENTO -- California's Attorney General says all legal charges, including kidnapping, are being considered and reviewed after a second plane with more than a dozen migrants arrived unannounced in Sacramento on Monday.

The first flight landed with 16 migrants from Colombia and Venezuela — the flight path from Deming, New Mexico to Sacramento. Then, Monday, there was another flight from the same path, first, a stop in El Paso, Texas then Deming, New Mexico and finally landing in Sacramento.

"They were enticed, told, led to believe that if they got on this plane they would be helped to find a job," said Rob Bonta, Attorney General of California.

Bonta explained in a one-on-one interview with CBS13 that the flight was funded through a Florida state program and all 36 migrants between Friday and Monday arrived with documents that had the program's name on them.

@madisenkeavy Migrants — kidnapped? Its a bold claim after dozens of migrants were flown from New Mexico, linked to Florida and the Florida Voluntary Transportation Program. Now, local nonprofits are rallying to help. #california #florida #sacramento ♬ original sound - madisenkeavy

"It has a name. It's called the State of Florida's Voluntary Transportation Program. It was funded by State of Florida tax dollars. It's in the public records. It was voted on by the legislature. It was signed by the Governor. It's their program," said Bonta.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday, shortly after the plane's arrival, "Kidnapping charges?" Bonta said kidnapping charges are "on the table."



"It's on the table. It's one of the potential legal violations we're looking at. We're looking at all possible criminal and civil violations that the facts support and the law justifies," said Bonta.

The Sacramento faith community alongside Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will speak to the community Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.