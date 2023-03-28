Kevin Nagle, Sacramento Republic FC owner, to buy Huddersfield Town A.F.C.

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle is set to buy an English Football League team.

On Tuesday, Nagle announced that he has entered into an agreement to buy a full stake in Huddersfield Town A.F.C.

Despite his interest in English football, Nagle reiterated that he was still committed to Republic FC.

📝 We can today confirm that American businessman, investor, and Sacramento Republic Football Club CEO and Owner Kevin M. Nagle is the prospective new owner of Huddersfield Town, subject to legislative and governance procedures.#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 28, 2023

"As I pursue this new endeavor and build new connections to elite levels of football, I remain committed to Sacramento Republic FC's continued success and growth, our plan to build a stadium and community asset in downtown Sacramento, and bright future as a topflight club," Nagle said in a statement.

Still, Nagle's impeding purchase comes after Republic FC's Major League Soccer plans have fizzled.

Huddersfield Town mascot Terry the Terrier with Huddersfield Town fan Sir Patrick Stewart before the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The Huddersfield Town Terriers are based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England and compete for the EFL Championship – the second-highest tier, below the Premier League, in the English football league system.

Famous supporters of the Huddersfield Town Terriers include former U.K. Prime Minister Harold Wilson and "Star Trek" actor Sir Patrick Stewart, who serves as president of the team's development squad.

How much Nagle agreed to pay for Huddersfield Town has not been disclosed.