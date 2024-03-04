Watch CBS News
Local News

Kenny Chesney tour to make stop in Wheatland this summer

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WHEATLAND - Kenny Chesney announced his 2024 tour will be making a stop at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland this summer. 

Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 tour will be in Wheatland on July 18. 

His tour includes stops all across the U.S., with three shows scheduled at Gillette Staidum in Massachusetts. 

Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney will be joining Chesney on the tour. 

Tickets for the Wheatland stop go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. 

His new album "Born" will be released on March 22. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 6:49 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.