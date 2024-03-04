Kenny Chesney tour to make stop in Wheatland this summer

WHEATLAND - Kenny Chesney announced his 2024 tour will be making a stop at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland this summer.

Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 tour will be in Wheatland on July 18.

His tour includes stops all across the U.S., with three shows scheduled at Gillette Staidum in Massachusetts.

Best New Artist nominee Megan Moroney will be joining Chesney on the tour.

Tickets for the Wheatland stop go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

His new album "Born" will be released on March 22.