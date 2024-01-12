Kelly-Moore Paints announces sudden halt of operations, closure of all stores

Bay Area-based Kelly-Moore Paints suddenly announced it is going out of business Friday.

It plans to close all its retail stores. There are 61 Kelly-Moore Paints locations in the Bay Area, including two stores in Oakland, Concord, Fremont, Mountain View, San Mateo and Santa Clara, according to the company's website.

"All the company's facilities (other than a distribution center in Union City) will be permanently closed effective immediately, including Kelly-Moore's manufacturing facility in Texas, and its retail stores," the company said in a prepared release.

Kelly-Moore Paints was founded in San Carlos in 1946. A new owner purchased it in 2022.

The company was looking for an investment to keep operations going, but failed to get the funding.

It blames its collapse on more than three decades of lawsuits related to the old owner's use of asbestos in Kelly-Moore products.