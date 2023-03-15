A kayaker is hospitalized after being rescued from the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA - A kayaker is in the hospital after being rescued from the American River.

Sac Metro said that 2 boats and 2 helicopters worked together to rescue the victim in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday night. Crews said the person is now in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the victim was not wearing a life jacket while in the river.

Unfortunately the victim was not wearing a life jacket while occupying the river, and has since been transported to the hospital by a Metro Fire helicopter in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/tZI5GLFuFJ — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 15, 2023