A kayaker is hospitalized after being rescued from the American River
RANCHO CORDOVA - A kayaker is in the hospital after being rescued from the American River.
Sac Metro said that 2 boats and 2 helicopters worked together to rescue the victim in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday night. Crews said the person is now in critical condition.
Unfortunately, the victim was not wearing a life jacket while in the river.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.