Watch CBS News
Local Community

A kayaker is hospitalized after being rescued from the American River

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A kayaker is hospitalized after being rescued from the American River
A kayaker is hospitalized after being rescued from the American River 00:17

RANCHO CORDOVA - A kayaker is in the hospital after being rescued from the American River. 

Sac Metro said that 2 boats and 2 helicopters worked together to rescue the victim in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday night. Crews said the person is now in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the victim was not wearing a life jacket while in the river.   

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.