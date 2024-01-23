Watch CBS News
Local News

Kasbah Sacramento restaurant to be closed for about a year due to fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Midtown Sacramento restaurant damaged in late night fire
Midtown Sacramento restaurant damaged in late night fire 01:49

SACRAMENTO – Officials believe the fire that damaged a Middle Eastern restaurant in the heart of Sacramento's trendy Midtown district early Tuesday morning was accidental. 

The scene was at Kasbah Lounge near 21st and J streets. Sacramento Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m.

It appears that the restaurant suffered significant damage in the incident and from water that put out the flames.

Good Day Sacramento had featured the restaurant in 2023, which is owned by UC Davis graduate and Sacramento native Tanya Azar.

Kasbah was also participating in this year's Dine Downtown promotion, offering an "Ode to Gaza." 

Sacramento Fire Department officials determined that the fire was accidental, originating from a stove that was left on.

The fire resulted in about $600,000 worth of damage. The restaurant will be closed for about a year, but a fundraising effort is underway to try and help rebuild. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 7:03 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.