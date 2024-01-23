Kasbah Sacramento restaurant to be closed for about a year due to fire

SACRAMENTO – Officials believe the fire that damaged a Middle Eastern restaurant in the heart of Sacramento's trendy Midtown district early Tuesday morning was accidental.

The scene was at Kasbah Lounge near 21st and J streets. Sacramento Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m.

It appears that the restaurant suffered significant damage in the incident and from water that put out the flames.

Good Day Sacramento had featured the restaurant in 2023, which is owned by UC Davis graduate and Sacramento native Tanya Azar.

Kasbah was also participating in this year's Dine Downtown promotion, offering an "Ode to Gaza."

Sacramento Fire Department officials determined that the fire was accidental, originating from a stove that was left on.

The fire resulted in about $600,000 worth of damage. The restaurant will be closed for about a year, but a fundraising effort is underway to try and help rebuild.