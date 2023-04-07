Kanye West sued by 2 former teachers for wrongful termination

Two former teachers of Kanye West's private school are suing for $1 million, claiming wrongful termination.

Cecilia Hailey and her daughter, Chekarey Byers, claim they were fired from Donda Academy in March in retaliation for reporting code violations.

They said they were concerned about sanitation, safety, health, and education standards. They called the surroundings "chaotic".

The suit says their wages were often incorrect, the school didn't have a school nurse, and medications were stored in an unsecured closet with other expired drugs.

At lunchtime, the suit says children were given only sushi to eat. If the students didn't want sushi, they didn't get lunch.

So far, West has not responded.