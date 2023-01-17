K9 helps Yuba City officers recover stolen gun
YUBA CITY - A K9 helped Yuba City police officers recover a stolen gun.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, on Sunday January 15, officers pulled over a vehicle near Colusa Highway and Stabler Lane. A man ran away from the vehicle, and officers were unable to find him. K9 "Rip" was called out to search the area and found a loaded gun and a spare magazine full of ammunition.
The man was never found.
The police department aims to return the gun to its rightful owner.
