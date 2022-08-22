Watch CBS News
Local News

K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.

"After noticing indicators of criminal activity, the officer deployed his canine, which alerted to the odor of narcotics," the statement said.

A search of the SUV turned up cardboard boxes filled with meth, according to the CHP.

Two suspects, both residents of Fresno, could face charges including possession of a controlled substance and selling or transporting methamphetamine.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 2:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.