Juvenile robbed at gunpoint in Kings Beach; investigation results in 6 arrests

KINGS BEACH – Several people have been arrested after a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint in Kings Beach, authorities say.

The robbery happened back on March 20. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was held at gunpoint by a group of young men and robbed. Exactly what was stolen was not disclosed.

Deputies started canvassing the Kings Beach area immediately after getting the report and were able to arrest the suspected driver that evening.

Later, with the help of the Truckee Police Department, detectives arrested two other suspects.

Two of the suspects, including the driver, are juveniles and face conspiracy charges. The third suspect, identified by Placer County authorities as 18-year-old Truckee resident Israel Lopez, faces charges of armed robbery and conspiracy.

Detectives also searched two residences in Truckee in connection to the case. Three other people were arrested as a result, the sheriff's office says, and both real and realistic-looking guns were seized.