Juvenile arrested for attempted murder in shooting investigation near Roseville Top Golf

ROSEVILLE - A juvenile suspect was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting near Top Golf in Roseville Monday evening, police said.

The Roseville Police Department said Wednesday a juvenile was arrested after an investigation into shots being fired at about 10 p.m. Monday near the parking lot of Top Golf.

On Tuesday, police said officers detained people associated with the incident. They said they did not locate any victims.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from Top Golf and nearby establishments to help with the investigation.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder on Wednesday after detectives executed a warrant in Lincoln.

CBS13 has reached out to Roseville Police Department to learn more about the charges.

The case remains under investigation.