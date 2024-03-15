Judge orders oversight by special master at troubled Dublin federal women's prison

Federal agents swarm FCI Dublin women's prison Federal agents swarm FCI Dublin women's prison 00:50

A judge has ordered the oversight by a special master of a troubled federal women's prison in Dublin that has long been the center of investigations into rampant sexual abuse against inmates.

The move marked the first time the federal Bureau of Prisons has been subject to such oversight of a facility. The East Bay facility houses more than 600 female inmates.

The Federal Correctional Institution located in Dublin was the focus of an FBI search earlier this week in an apparent escalation of a yearslong sexual abuse investigation that led to previous charges against a former warden and other employees. In addition to the seizure of computers and documents, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to the Associated Press that the warden, an associate warden and a captain were removed from the facility. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on the condition of anonymity.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers called the prison "a dysfunctional mess" in her order.

"The situation can no longer be tolerated. The facility is in dire need of immediate change," she wrote, adding that the Bureau of Prisons has "proceeded sluggishly with intentional disregard of the inmates' constitutional rights despite being fully apprised of the situation for years. The repeated installation of BOP leadership who fail to grasp and address the situation strains credulity."

The order is part of a federal lawsuit filed in August by eight inmates and the advocacy group California Coalition for Women Prisoners. The suit alleges that sexual abuse and exploitation has not stopped despite the prosecution of former warden Ray Garcia and several former officers.

Representatives for the inmates and the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the special master appointment.

Rogers did not name someone to be the special master in the order but wrote that the court would appoint one "forthwith."

Since 2021, at least eight FCI Dublin employees have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. Five have pleaded guilty. Two were convicted at trial. Another case is pending.

All sexual activity between a prison worker and an inmate is illegal. Correctional employees enjoy substantial power over inmates, controlling every aspect of their lives from mealtime to lights out, and there is no scenario in which an inmate can give consent.

Friday's special master appointment follows days after the FBI searched the prison as part of an ongoing, years-long investigation into allegations of rampant sexual abuse of inmates. The current warden has also been ousted after new allegations that his staff retaliated against an inmate who testified against the prison, according to government court papers filed Monday.

FCI Dublin's sexual abuse scandal has been one of many troubles plaguing the federal Bureau of Prisons, which is also beset by rampant staffing shortages, suicides and security breaches.