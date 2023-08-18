Judge formally commits Davis stabbings suspect Carlos Dominguez to state hospital

WOODLAND – A Yolo County judge has formally committed Davis double murder suspect Carlos Dominguez to a state hospital.

According to the district attorney's office, Judge Samuel McAdam formally committed Dominguez to a state hospital on Monday. But which hospital – and when it will happen – remains unclear.

The former UC Davis student is accused of stabbing three people in the spring. Two men, David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm, died and a woman was injured.

After preliminary hearings that saw him interrupt several times, Dominguez's trial was put on hold after a court-appointed doctor found incompetent to stand trial. Yolo County prosecutors eventually dropped their challenge to that assessment, allowing for Dominguez to be committed to a hospital.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office tells us the state will let them know when a bed becomes available.

Dominguez's case will be put on hold until he is treated and restored to competency. Only then will he stand trial – but it's unknown how long that will take.