Journey, Toto set April 2023 tour date at Stockton Arena

STOCKTON – Journey is coming to Stockton next year.

The legendary rock band announced the dates on the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 on Monday.

Stockton will get to see Journey on April 19, 2023 at the Stockton Arena.

Rock band Toto, of the extremely popular 80s song "Africa," is slated as the tour's opening act.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.