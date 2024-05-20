Jon Pardi announces September 2024 headlining concert in Wheatland

WHEATLAND – California native Jon Pardi will be swinging by the Sacramento Valley as part of new dates added to his headlining global tour.

Pardi announced several new dates to his Mr. Saturday Night tour on Monday.

A couple of new concerts in California were announced – including in Wheatland at the Toyota Amphitheater on Sept. 20. Priscilla Block and Larry Fleet are listed as supporting acts.

As a graduate of Dixon High School in 2003, the Wheatland show should be considered Pardi's hometown show.

Tickets for the Wheatland show are set to go on sale Friday, June 14.

Notably, Pardi is the only native Californian so far to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.