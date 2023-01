SACRAMENTO — Seven time Grammy award winning singer John Mayer is coming to Sacramento to perform at the Golden 1 Center.

Mayer's 'Groundbreaking Solo Acoustic Arena Tour' will begin on Mar. 11 in Newark, NJ and end on Apr. 14 in Los Angeles, CA. He will stop in Sacramento on Apr. 8.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.