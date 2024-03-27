Joey Mitchell, longtime Sacramento radio DJ of more than 50 years, dies

SACRAMENTO — Longtime Sacramento radio DJ Joey Mitchell has died after a battle with a lung condition and pneumonia, his family announced Wednesday.

Mitchell served as a radio DJ for more than 50 years on stations including 1140 KRAK Country, Cool Oldies 101.1 and 101.5 KHITS, where he retired.

"Joey was a cherished voice in the community, a friend to many, a lifetime New York Yankee fan, and a passionate advocate for the causes he believed in," the family said in the announcement of his death.

The family will plan a celebration of life in the near future. They are asking people to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in his memory in lieu of flowers.

"This gesture would be a fitting tribute to Joey's generous spirit and his lifelong commitment to bringing happiness to others, especially children facing challenging circumstances," the family said.

The family said Mitchell battled a condition called interstitial lung disease which was complicated by double pneumonia. He died peacefully surrounded by family.