Watch CBS News
Local News

Joey Mitchell, longtime Sacramento radio DJ of more than 50 years, dies

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Longtime Sacramento radio personality dies
Longtime Sacramento radio personality dies 00:22

SACRAMENTO — Longtime Sacramento radio DJ Joey Mitchell has died after a battle with a lung condition and pneumonia, his family announced Wednesday.

Mitchell served as a radio DJ for more than 50 years on stations including 1140 KRAK Country, Cool Oldies 101.1 and 101.5 KHITS, where he retired.

"Joey was a cherished voice in the community, a friend to many, a lifetime New York Yankee fan, and a passionate advocate for the causes he believed in," the family said in the announcement of his death.

joey-mitchell.jpg
Joey Mitchell Mitchell Family

The family will plan a celebration of life in the near future. They are asking people to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in his memory in lieu of flowers.

"This gesture would be a fitting tribute to Joey's generous spirit and his lifelong commitment to bringing happiness to others, especially children facing challenging circumstances," the family said.

The family said Mitchell battled a condition called interstitial lung disease which was complicated by double pneumonia. He died peacefully surrounded by family.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 5:29 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.