Watch CBS News
Local News

Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/12/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/12/22 03:07

SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour.

Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum."

On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour.

The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 1:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.