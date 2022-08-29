Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to remain with 49ers under restructured contract

Game Day: What should 49ers fans expect from Trey lance this season? Game Day: What should 49ers fans expect from Trey lance this season? 04:43

SANTA CLARA -- The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract that would keep him on the team this season.

ESPN reported Adam Schefter said the contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses and would assure Garoppolo would remain with the 49ers after months of speculation he was headed out when Trey Lance was named the starting quarterback this season.

The restructured contract would also give Garoppolo the freedom to leave the team in 2023, Schefter reported.

Schefter reported the one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base salary, fully guaranteed, along with roster and playing time bonuses that could amount to an additional $9 million.

The report comes the day before the 49ers would have to make cuts to get to its season-starting 53-man roster. Before the restructuring, Garoppolo would have been owed $24.2 million if he was on the roster on Sept. 10.

Garoppolo has spent training camp throwing on a side field without his teammates and has not taken part in any meetings or practices this summer as the 49ers had been looking to trade him before the start of the season. It appeared other teams balked at taking on his 2022 salary after Garoppolo was coming off offseason shoulder surgery.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said "any scenario is possible" in terms of whether the Niners trade, keep or release Garoppolo. Shanahan said Garoppolo was recovering well.

"He looks the same as he always has," Shanahan said. "He always throws really good, so it looks the exact same."

General manager John Lynch told the team's flagship radio station KNBR last week that he feels like a resolution is "getting pretty close."

"From the beginning, I think our take has been that Jimmy's a good player," Lynch said. "He's a starting quarterback all day long in this league, and I think proven to be a really good one. Just look at the record, look at where he's taken us. And so, with guys like that, you don't just give it away.

"I think there's been some complications that have been much chronicled with his injury. The good news is he's kind of come out of that, and no one's really presented something that would make us jump, as to now. So I think the options, not much has changed. The options are open but just like always, having some sort of a deadline tends to force action on these things, and we'll see."

Lance has run the offense the entire offseason as he's ready to take over as starter after playing sparingly behind Garoppolo as a rookie.