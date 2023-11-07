Jewish Caucus calls for action after antisemetic incidents on UC Davis campus

Jewish Caucus calls for action to combat hate on UC Davis campus

Jewish Caucus calls for action to combat hate on UC Davis campus

Jewish Caucus calls for action to combat hate on UC Davis campus

DAVIS -- There is a new push by some lawmakers to make California college campuses safer for Jewish students and combat antisemitism on campuses.

CBS13 spoke to Jewish students on the UC Davis campus who say they have dealt with antisemitism on campus before, but it's gotten worse since the Hamas attack.

Gabriel Gaysinsky, a Jewish student, says more needs to be done to protect Jewish students.

"People have been physically assaulted on this campus," Gaysinsky said. "People feel unsafe walking around with a Star of David."

Gaysinsky noted ceasefire rallies, in support of the safety of Gaza civilians, have previously turned into anti-Israel rallies.

"There were chants of 'We don't want no Jewish state,' calling for the complete eradication of Israel," he said. "As an Israeli student myself and as a Jew, this deeply worries me."

On Tuesday, the California Legislative Jewish Caucus called for immediate action by UC and CSU leadership to help protect students.

They say they have received reports of Jewish students and staff traumatized by a barrage of physical abuse, threats, intimidation, hate speech and more.

The Jewish caucus also recalled the UC Davis faculty member recently accused of posting threats to Zionist journalists on social media, ending the post with emojis of a knife, an axe and blood.

Meanwhile, Gaysinsky hopes the school will help add security to Jewish gathering places.

"If I can't walk around as myself without being flipped off, without being called slurs, without being called out on campus as another, then UC Davis is not adhering to principles of diversity."