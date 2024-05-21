JetBlue to suspend SMF to JFK, BOS routes later in 2024

SACRAMENTO – A nonstop service to the East Coast from Sacramento International Airport will soon be discontinued.

JetBlue confirmed to CBS13 on Tuesday that its service from SMF to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport will be suspended later in the year.

"JetBlue is constantly evaluating our routes to best serve our customers, return our airline to profitability, and find ways to improve our reliability," the company said in a statement.

SMF still has a number of nonstop destinations on its roster to cities across the country.

The JFK and BOS routes will be suspended starting Oct. 27, 2024, JetBlue says.