Watch CBS News
Local News

JetBlue to suspend SMF to JFK, BOS routes later in 2024

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A nonstop service to the East Coast from Sacramento International Airport will soon be discontinued.

JetBlue confirmed to CBS13 on Tuesday that its service from SMF to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport will be suspended later in the year.

"JetBlue is constantly evaluating our routes to best serve our customers, return our airline to profitability, and find ways to improve our reliability," the company said in a statement.

SMF still has a number of nonstop destinations on its roster to cities across the country. 

The JFK and BOS routes will be suspended starting Oct. 27, 2024, JetBlue says. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Digital Producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 10:16 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.