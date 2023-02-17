Jeremy Renner, still recovering from accident, thanks fans and promotes his new show

In his latest update since his snowplow accident on New Year's Day, actor Jeremy Renner shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming Disney+ series and thanked fans for being patient while he was "in the shop now, working on me."

The Valentine's Day post on Instagram gave Renner's followers an inside look at the set of "Rennervations" — a four-part series in which Renner helps global communities with "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles" to fit their needs, according to Deadline.

In his post, Renner thanked fans and said his new show is "cueing up now" on Disney's platforms.

This is not the first time Renner has given audiences a preview of his new show. Last week, he posted a photo from a "Rennervations" shoot, writing in the caption, "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe."

Renner is still recovering from the critical injuries he sustained after he was run over by a snowcat while trying to divert it from hitting his nephew. The "Hawkeye" actor suffered blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones.