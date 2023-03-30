Jeremy Renner set to give first on-camera interview since New Year's Day snowcat accident

Jeremy Renner set to give first on-camera interview since New Year's Day snowcat accident

MODESTO — Modesto native and "Avenger" Jeremy Renner is set to give his first on-camera interview since he nearly died in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

The actor was clearing snow from his reno driveway when he was run over.

This is Renner's first interview where he goes into detail about the whole experience.

Since the accident, we've only seen updates on social media and statements from friends and family. But now, a trailer for a new interview shows Renner sitting down with Diane Sawyer where he shares his story about surviving the accident and his road to recovery.

The trailer for the interview, called "A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph," debuted Wednesday. In the 2-minute and 39-second promo clip for ABC, the Modesto native is seen opening up about his experience being crushed by a snowcat vehicle.

We learn Renner underwent several surgeries, suffering several broken bones including eight ribs and a punctured lung.

Sawyer asks Renner if he remembers the pain. He says he remembers it all and was awake the whole time.

Renner, known for his stunts on the screen, was asked if he'll ever be seen doing them himself again.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone through the experience, but I have been refilled and refueled by lost and titanium," he said.

Just days ago, Renner posted a video on Twitter that shows him walking on a treadmill with the caption: "I now have to find other things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will."

Toward the end of the promo, Renner gets emotional when asked about his family. He also says he feels like "a lucky man" to be alive.

The interview is set to air on ABC News on April 6.