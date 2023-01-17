Watch CBS News
Local News

Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident 00:29

RENO, Nv. – Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital following his snowplow accident.

The Marvel star and Modesto native was injured on New Year's Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner underwent two surgeries after his upper torso was "crushed" by a snowcat vehicle.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" star replied to a Twitter post from the show late last night, saying he watched the newest episode of the show at home with family.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.