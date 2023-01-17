Jeremy Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident

RENO, Nv. – Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital following his snowplow accident.

The Marvel star and Modesto native was injured on New Year's Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner underwent two surgeries after his upper torso was "crushed" by a snowcat vehicle.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

The "Mayor of Kingstown" star replied to a Twitter post from the show late last night, saying he watched the newest episode of the show at home with family.