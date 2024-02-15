Jennifer Lopez announces new tour, with Sacramento date set for July

SACRAMENTO – Jennifer Lopez is going back on tour, and Sacramento is on the list.

JLo announced her new "This Is Me…Now The Tour" on Thursday. It will take the singer across 30-plus cities.

The tour, her first since 2019, is in support of JLo's upcoming album "This Is Me…Now."

Sacramento has a date with JLo at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, July 17. She's also scheduled to perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco the day before.

Presale tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Feb. 20. General onsale tickets start Feb. 23.