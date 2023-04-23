Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, departs company following "inappropriate relationship"

Comcast announced Sunday that NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell would be departing the company following an investigation into a complaint of an "inappropriate relationship."

"The Company and Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, have mutually agreed that Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company's investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct," read a statement from parent company Comcast.

The company did not specify what "inappropriate conduct" had taken place, though Shell confirmed in a statement that it had to do with a relationship with a woman in the company.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," said Shell in the statement.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," he added.

Shell was a very powerful media executive who oversaw NBCUniversal's entertainment and news divisions as the company moves aggressively to compete with streaming services.

His exit adds to other high-profile departures among media executives removed from their leadership positions in recent years following investigations into misconduct.

In February 2022, CNN's former president, Jeff Zucker, stepped down following a "consensual relationship" with a colleague that he failed to disclose from the start.

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes resigned in 2016, less than a month after he was sued for sexual harassment by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

The former CEO of CBS, Leslie Moonves, departed the company in 2018 following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.