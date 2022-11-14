Watch CBS News
Jay Leno says he was seriously burned in gasoline fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

LOS ANGELES – Legendary comedian Jay Leno said he was seriously burned during a gasoline fire in Los Angeles.

The 72-year-old former host of NBC's late-night talk show "The Tonight Show" was reportedly injured Sunday when a car at his Los Angeles garage burst into flames.

Leno said in a statement that he is "OK," but will need time to recover from his injuries.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said.

