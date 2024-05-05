Japanese Americans remember Sacramento's lost Japantown

SACRAMENTO --The shameful government order set into motion 82 years ago this weekend sent tens of thousands of Japanese Americans to concentration camps for the duration of WWII-- and led to the eventual destruction of Sacramento's historic Japantown.

Descendants of the Japanese immigrants who built Sacramento's Japantown hold a "white brush ceremony" where a colorful mural will be installed George Warren

On Sunday descendants of the immigrants who built Japantown gathered at the vacant lot that was once the heart of the thriving community to honor their legacy with what they called a "white brush ceremony." With brushes and rollers, they painted white primer on a section of fence surrounding the lot 4th St. and Capitol Mall that later this month will become a colorful mural depicting life in Japantown-- where dozens of shops, restaurants and other businesses once thrived.

In a sad coincidence, May 5 also marked the day in 1955 the federal government gave the city of Sacramento permission to demolish what was left of Japantown in the name of "redevelopment."

"This is our chance to recognize what happened before," said Jim Tabuchi, a member of the Japantown Mural committee. "White symbolizes purity, a fresh start. It also symbolizes forgiveness."

Shortly after the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians announced the purchase of the full city block last month, Josh Kaizuka with the Florin chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League approached the tribe with the request to pay tribute to the long-gone Japantown.

Kaizuka said the tribe, which was the first group of people displaced from the area by development, offered its full support.

Mural artist Karen Tsugawa said she was inspired by the black and white photos from Japantown's heyday and is bringing them to life with colorful illustrations.

Panels for what will become the Japantown mural Karen Tsugawa

