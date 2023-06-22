Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle vegetation blaze near Jamestown, Don Pedro Lake

By Richard Ramos

JAMESTOWN — Crews are battling a vegetation fire south of Jamestown near Don Pedro Lake on Wednesday.

The location of the fire was the area near Jacksonville Road and Harney Drive.

An evacuation warning was ordered for Harney Road, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said. Residents should be prepared to go if the order is upgraded to mandatory.

The most recent report from officials clocked the fire in at 37 acres with 10% containment.

Multiple road closures were in place, including Highway 120 at Jacksonville Road as well as Jacksonville Road at Twist Road.

First published on June 21, 2023

