Frozen raspberries recalled due to potential hepatitis A contamination

Frozen raspberries are being recalled because of potential hepatitis A contamination. Exportadora Copramar, a company that exports fruit, is voluntarily recalling 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries sold under the James Farm brand.

Hepatitis A was detected during U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing, the administration said in an announcement. The berries were packaged in 10-pound cartons under the James Farm brand name and sold through Restaurant Depot and Jetro – two wholesale food stores.

Locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware sell the product.

Infected products have a "best if used by" date of June 14, 2024. They were imported from Chile and there are two bags, weighing five lbs each, in each 10-pound carton.

Other retail packages of frozen raspberry remain unaffected and not included in the recall. Shoppers who bought the berries should not consume them and should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA says.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the contagious Hepatitis A virus. It can be transmitted through food, according to the FDA.

Symptoms, which can be mild and last a few weeks or serious and last a few months, include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. The symptoms usually occur within 15 to 50 days of exposure.

Hepatitis A can cause liver failure in patients with pre-existing severe illness or who have compromised immunity.

If you think you may have consumed the affected raspberries, you should consult with a doctor and determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Those with Hepatitis A symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.

No illnesses or adverse reactions related to this product have been reported as of Dec. 3, when the recall was instated, the FDA says.

Earlier this year, packages of FreshKampo and HEB brand strawberries were recalled due to a potential link to more than a dozen cases of hepatitis A in California, federal food regulators said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also began investigating unexplained positive cases of hepatitis and adenovirus infection in children this year. The agency issued a nationwide health alert in April, asking parents and providers to keep a lookout for symptoms and report any potential hepatitis cases without cause to local and state health departments.

"CDC is working with state health departments to see if there are additional U.S. cases, and what may be causing these cases," the CDC said in the alert. "We continue to recommend children be up to date on all their vaccinations, and that parents and caregivers of young children take the same everyday preventive actions that we recommend for everyone, including washing hands often, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth."

The increase in cases of hepatitis in children is a global issue. In May, World Health Organization said at least 650 children had been diagnosed with a mysterious and severe hepatitis infection since early April. The cases had been reported in 33 different countries.